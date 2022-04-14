AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $50.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.88. AAR has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $51.27.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.73 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AAR will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AAR news, VP Christopher A. Jessup sold 1,200 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $59,532.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,941 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $242,257.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,954,853 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 13,915.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in AAR by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AAR by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AAR by 199.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 227,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,892,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

