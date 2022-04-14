Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,155 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.69. 3,139,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,072,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.47.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.52.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $53,867.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

