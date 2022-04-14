Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.610-$10.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.66 billion-$63.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55 billion.Accenture also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $383.35.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $325.59. 2,081,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615,322. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.52. The stock has a market cap of $206.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 12 month low of $276.88 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $684,000. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Accenture by 318.9% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 90,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,356,000 after acquiring an additional 68,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

