ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) Short Interest Down 71.3% in March

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a drop of 71.3% from the March 15th total of 280,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of ACEV stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98. ACE Convergence Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.37.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,068,000 after buying an additional 860,552 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,135,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after buying an additional 693,952 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,265,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition by 1,538.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 859,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 806,974 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 759,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,522,000 after buying an additional 294,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the IT infrastructure software and semiconductor sectors.

