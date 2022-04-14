Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.99 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) will announce ($0.99) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings. Acutus Medical reported earnings of ($0.97) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full-year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.36) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 681.71% and a negative return on equity of 116.28%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AFIB shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

AFIB traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 600,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,629. The company has a market cap of $25.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 5.94. Acutus Medical has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFIB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 241.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 120.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 24.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

