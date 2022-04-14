Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 76.2% from the March 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Adit EdTech Acquisition by 431.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 625,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 508,216 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Adit EdTech Acquisition by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 569,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 197,743 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $4,950,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $4,196,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,960,000. 57.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADEX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.89. 47,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,081. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84. Adit EdTech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

