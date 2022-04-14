Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) PT Raised to C$11.00 at CIBC

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AAVVF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:AAVVF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 25,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,429. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.87.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $126.34 million during the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 94.29%.

About Advantage Energy (Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.