Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ADVM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $116.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $10.33.

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. On average, analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 71,465.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 39,306 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 15,908 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.