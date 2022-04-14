Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their neutral rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADVM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adverum Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.17.

NASDAQ ADVM opened at $1.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.23. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $10.33.

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 117.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

