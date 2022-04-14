Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.65.

AEGXF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of AEGXF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 923. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

