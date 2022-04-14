Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) PT Raised to €162.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €160.00 ($173.91) to €162.00 ($176.09) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €174.00 ($189.13) to €160.00 ($173.91) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Aena S.M.E. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

Aena S.M.E. stock opened at $163.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.24 and a 200-day moving average of $160.31. Aena S.M.E. has a 1-year low of $133.60 and a 1-year high of $182.84.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.