Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 428.6% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other Affinity Bancshares news, Director Howard G. Roberts purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFBI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Affinity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Affinity Bancshares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affinity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

Affinity Bancshares stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Affinity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $102.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.57.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.24 million during the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 21.56%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Affinity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

