Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.76

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.76 and traded as high as C$41.43. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$41.25, with a volume of 67,761 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AFN shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.00.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$765.29 million and a P/E ratio of 81.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.55.

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$327.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$287.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 3.7563073 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is currently 120.24%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.