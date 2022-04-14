Aion (AION) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.32 Million

Aion (AION) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 14th. Over the last week, Aion has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0932 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $46.75 million and $3.32 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,025.29 or 0.99932014 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00060082 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.00 or 0.00255769 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.28 or 0.00366065 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00114758 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012488 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00137490 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004481 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001324 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

