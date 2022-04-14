Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Air Canada to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.83.

Get Air Canada alerts:

TSE AC traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$23.43. 1,654,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,415,728. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$19.31 and a 1-year high of C$29.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The company has a market cap of C$8.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported C($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.27) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.41 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 1.6699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total transaction of C$105,494.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$238,023.24. Also, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total value of C$445,473.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,438,983.83. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,265 shares of company stock worth $562,602.

About Air Canada (Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.