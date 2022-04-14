Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Shares of AKRO stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.53. 8,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,891. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $438.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.61.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $175,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $213,691.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,700 shares of company stock worth $565,191. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skorpios Trust purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $103,801,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,944,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,119,000 after buying an additional 77,565 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,907,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,628,000 after buying an additional 257,638 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 5,565.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,766,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,758,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,192,000 after purchasing an additional 360,101 shares during the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

