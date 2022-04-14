Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.33

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.33 and last traded at C$11.29, with a volume of 194403 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of C$4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.65.

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$256.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$254.59 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.5142149 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.38%.

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 17,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.15, for a total value of C$191,347.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$229,458.94.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

