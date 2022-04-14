Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.700-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Albertsons Companies also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.70-2.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ACI traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.18. 4,415,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.11. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 79.21% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

ACI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Albertsons Companies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.46.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $5,011,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 25,892 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 254.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 124,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 89,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 13,510 shares during the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

