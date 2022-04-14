Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Given New $91.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $55.00 to $91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Alcoa from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.67.

Get Alcoa alerts:

NYSE AA opened at $87.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.72. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 2.30.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 17,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $1,071,669.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 703.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540,973 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,198,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1,748.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197,142 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.