Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) to report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is $0.67. Allegiant Travel posted earnings per share of ($3.58) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 104.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $8.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $22.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allegiant Travel.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.90.

In other news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total value of $319,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total value of $81,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,497 over the last ninety days. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth about $2,526,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 351.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 44,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,611,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT stock traded up $8.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.79. 10,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.55. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $132.03 and a twelve month high of $254.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.56.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.