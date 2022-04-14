Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $105.68

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $105.68 and last traded at $105.75, with a volume of 7699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.52.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.70.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.26 and a 200-day moving average of $124.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.46 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,892,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,938,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the third quarter valued at $138,829,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $104,498,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,136,251,000 after acquiring an additional 431,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

