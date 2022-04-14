Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ADS has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.67.

The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Alliance Data Systems has a 1-year low of $53.30 and a 1-year high of $128.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.73.

Alliance Data Systems ( NYSE:ADS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.30 million. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 19.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback 200,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000,000 after acquiring an additional 32,005 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 15.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

