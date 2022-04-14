Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Earns Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.62.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.90. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $35.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 667.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CEO David D. Chang sold 23,648 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $180,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 8,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $67,960.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,833 shares of company stock worth $442,595 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,868,000 after acquiring an additional 249,253 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,661,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,554,000 after buying an additional 1,057,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,413,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,843,000 after buying an additional 899,729 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,059,000 after buying an additional 301,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,217,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,684,000 after buying an additional 50,655 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

