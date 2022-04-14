Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Up 297.7% in March

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 297.7% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:ERC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 86,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,123. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $14.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a $0.0948 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000.

About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

