Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Up 297.7% in March

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 297.7% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:ERC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 86,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,123. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $14.07.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a $0.0948 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%.
About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (Get Rating)
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
