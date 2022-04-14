Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $79.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday.

AOSL stock opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $69.99.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $193.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 60.82%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,024 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $200,354.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,924 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,855. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,610,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 169,776 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 426.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 149,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,135,000. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

