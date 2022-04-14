Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Buys 9,551 Shares of Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 9,551 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $174,401.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 855,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,629,446.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

On Monday, April 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,400 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $135,790.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 100 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,839.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,191 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $22,033.50.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.37 million, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 136.71%.

PINE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINE. Goff John C bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,718,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 58,236 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 207,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 45,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 34.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 34,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 26,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.