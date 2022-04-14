Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Buys 1,001 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,205 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $288.61. 83,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $291.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.48 and its 200 day moving average is $218.73.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.30, for a total value of $560,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,834 shares of company stock valued at $8,388,862. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.95.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.