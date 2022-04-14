Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Invests $321,000 in Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.
Shares of SANG traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 455. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $25.55.
Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.24 million during the quarter. Sangoma Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.29%.
About Sangoma Technologies (Get Rating)
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
