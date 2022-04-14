Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Invests $741,000 in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 90,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 8.3% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 72,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ET remained flat at $$11.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 369,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,853,684. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $11.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 504,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

