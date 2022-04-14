Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Lowers Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth $47,819,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth about $40,153,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1,761.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 418,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,429,000 after acquiring an additional 396,443 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 253.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 300,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,492,000 after acquiring an additional 215,517 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,058,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,163,000 after acquiring an additional 209,440 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LOGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.89.

Logitech International stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.24. 12,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,295. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.28. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

