Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,873 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $854,771,000 after acquiring an additional 236,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $520,369,000 after acquiring an additional 35,351 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,642 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $411,750,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in FedEx by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,285 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $199.03 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.33.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens lowered their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

