Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 146.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,069,000 after acquiring an additional 806,055 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 37.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,011,000 after acquiring an additional 311,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 578,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,890,000 after purchasing an additional 37,581 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 15,403.7% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 451,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 448,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of IGV stock traded up $7.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $331.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,392 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $336.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.55. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.