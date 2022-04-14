AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.63

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$30.63 and last traded at C$30.60, with a volume of 194945 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.51.

Several research firms recently commented on ALA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AltaGas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of C$8.56 billion and a PE ratio of 37.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$28.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.68.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.53 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.9793497 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is presently 121.90%.

About AltaGas (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

