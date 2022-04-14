Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Receives $58.81 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.81.

AIMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.49. 5,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 87.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.28.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $34,423,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,310,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,606,000 after purchasing an additional 441,336 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 49,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

