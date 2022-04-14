ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Gap Down to $17.96

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.96, but opened at $16.60. ALX Oncology shares last traded at $16.46, with a volume of 1,765 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALXO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 2.75.

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 6,841.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,024,000 after purchasing an additional 507,399 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,867,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,627,000 after purchasing an additional 970,252 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 26,663 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,566,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

