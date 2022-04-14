Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $9.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will post $9.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $7.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $14.01. Amazon.com reported earnings of $15.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year earnings of $52.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $40.28 to $81.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $76.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $54.80 to $111.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $23.86. The company had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.09 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,127.76.

Amazon.com stock traded down $76.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,034.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,563. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,107.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,256.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,671.45 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Shares of Amazon.com are set to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,139,474.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,397 shares of company stock worth $10,641,586 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

