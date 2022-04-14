AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives $9.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

Several analysts recently commented on AMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMC traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,748,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,605,672. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.46. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 14,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $430,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee Wittlinger sold 17,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $264,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 394,858 shares of company stock worth $7,491,199 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 67.6% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 862.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.