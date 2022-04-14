Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stake Cut by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $2,995,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $3,662,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 30,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Amdocs by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 495,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,103,000 after acquiring an additional 145,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of DOX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.83. The stock had a trading volume of 11,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,999. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $83.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.06.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Amdocs Profile (Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.