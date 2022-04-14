American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives $63.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AIG traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $62.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,386,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,160. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average of $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

