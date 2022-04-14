Amur Minerals (LON:AMC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.00

Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.56 ($0.02). Amur Minerals shares last traded at GBX 1.72 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,909,017 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of £22.98 million and a PE ratio of -16.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.

Get Amur Minerals alerts:

Amur Minerals Company Profile (LON:AMC)

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, locates, evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amur Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amur Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.