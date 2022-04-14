Amur Minerals (LON:AMC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.00

Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.56 ($0.02). Amur Minerals shares last traded at GBX 1.72 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,909,017 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of £22.98 million and a PE ratio of -16.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.
Amur Minerals Company Profile (LON:AMC)
Read More
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Three Beaten Up Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Amur Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amur Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.