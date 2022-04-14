Analysts Anticipate ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.81. ABM Industries posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $92,629.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in ABM Industries by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $49.30. The stock had a trading volume of 497,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,891. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

ABM Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABM Industries (ABM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.