Analysts Anticipate Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Docebo’s earnings. Docebo posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docebo will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.46 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCBO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Docebo by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Docebo by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Docebo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Docebo by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Docebo by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCBO traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.89. 50,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,529. Docebo has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -119.24 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average of $61.10.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

