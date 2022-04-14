Analysts Anticipate Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year sales of $5.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Edwards Lifesciences.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.75.

EW traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.84. 102,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $86.14 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,583,429.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total value of $2,440,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,520.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 226,859 shares of company stock valued at $25,305,984. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.