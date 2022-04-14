Analysts Anticipate Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enerplus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Enerplus posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 205.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $3.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enerplus.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $258.83 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 53.28% and a net margin of 16.32%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ERF. Scotiabank lowered Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Enerplus from $15.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Enerplus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.72.

ERF traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $13.47. The company had a trading volume of 135,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,413. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 2.72. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,945,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,599,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,400 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Enerplus by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,443,309 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Enerplus by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 9,240,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $97,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,736 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

