Analysts Anticipate Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Funko’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.30. Funko reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Funko.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.74.

NASDAQ:FNKO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.67. The stock had a trading volume of 20,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,705. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average is $17.66. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $846.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In related news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 99,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,788,501.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,058 shares in the company, valued at $289,204.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp sold 264,779 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $4,660,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,651,790 shares of company stock valued at $31,525,529 over the last ninety days. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Funko by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Funko by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Funko by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Funko by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile (Get Rating)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Funko (FNKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.