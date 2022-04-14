Analysts Anticipate Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.14). Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,436.06% and a negative return on equity of 122.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INFI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 70,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,667,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after buying an additional 684,014 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 32,481 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 47,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 16,742 shares in the last quarter. 53.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INFI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 666,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,393. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $79.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.08. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.89.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

