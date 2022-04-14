Analysts Anticipate Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFIGet Rating) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.14). Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,436.06% and a negative return on equity of 122.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INFI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 70,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,667,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after buying an additional 684,014 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 32,481 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 47,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 16,742 shares in the last quarter. 53.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INFI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 666,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,393. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $79.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.08. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.89.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.