Analysts Anticipate Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to Post -$0.38 EPS

Equities analysts expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Oak Street Health reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.79 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 231.28% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS.

OSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

OSH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.90. 1,398,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.55. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $65.22.

In related news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $1,986,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $25,223.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,271 shares of company stock valued at $4,201,345 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth $82,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

