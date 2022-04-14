Analysts Anticipate Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) will post sales of $16.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.80 million and the lowest is $15.60 million. Sharps Compliance posted sales of $27.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year sales of $66.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.80 million to $68.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $67.79 million, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $69.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

SMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 552.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMED traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,019. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91. Sharps Compliance has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

