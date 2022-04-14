Analysts Expect Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) will post $3.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.16 billion and the lowest is $3.11 billion. Everest Re Group reported sales of $2.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full year sales of $13.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.04 billion to $13.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.40 billion to $14.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Everest Re Group.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS.

RE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.50.

In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RE. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 127.2% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 31.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 58.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RE traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $290.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $234.87 and a 52 week high of $308.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

About Everest Re Group (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everest Re Group (RE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.