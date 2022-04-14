Analysts Expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.52. First Foundation posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $75.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

FFWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on First Foundation from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens initiated coverage on First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Foundation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In related news, Director Diane M. Rubin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $26,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in First Foundation by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 3,159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 19,681 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in First Foundation by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation in the third quarter worth about $673,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $26.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

